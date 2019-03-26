KCCA to reinforce bus transportation in Uganda

By Betty Alobo.

Kampala Capital City Authority has undertaken to reinforce the use of buses in Kampala, as another means of de-congesting the capital besides the road works.

The Executive Director of Kampala capital City Authority, Andrew Kitata has said that it may however take a long time sensitizing the people, especially car owners and dealers about the implementation.

He adds that despite this proposal seemingly showing some future difficulties, as Kampala Capital City Authority, they are willing to take it on in the near future, to further ease transport in the capital.