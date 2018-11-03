KCCA to launch operation against street vendors on Monday

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Kampala Capital city Authority is set to launch an operation against street vendors on Monday next week.

It follows a return of street vendors on the streets from the time the executive director Jennifer Musisi announced that she was resigning.

Now in a statement issued, the Authority management says there has been a resurgence of violation of regulations including street vending, indiscriminate parking by taxis in non-gazette areas and abuse of traffic guidelines by motorists.

They further say these illegal activities lead to congestion on the street pavements, obstruction of traffic and other associated vices and as such a crackdown on the perpetrators for prosecutions starts on Monday.