KCCA stuck with 500 billion budget deficit

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority is stuck with where to get 500 billion after the government slashed their 2019/2019 budget.

Addressing journalists at city hall, the lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago says that the authority had projected a budget of 957 billion shillings but the government gave them only 371 billion leaving a shortfall of over 500 billion.

He says that a number of activities moist especially in health, roads and street lights are going to be affected because they had budgeted for more than what they got.

He says that the government should come out and explain why it has cut their budget from 477 billion to 371 billion which is not enough.