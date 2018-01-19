KCCA sets up minimum standards for butchers in the city

By Moses Ndhaye.

Kampala capital city Authority has set up minimum standards for Butcher operators in the city.

According to the state minister for Kampala Benn Namugwanya says the new measures take immediate effect.

The minister while briefing the media at the Uganda Media center says the butcher operators must use refrigerators to preserve their meat instead of using chemicals, and also the butchers must get access to clean water.

The measures come in place after, the recent crank down of butchers which have been using chemicals to preserve meat and fish.