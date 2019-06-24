KCCA sends team to assess Lohana high school building

By Prossy kisakye.

Kampala capital city authority has sent a team to assess the situation at Lohana high school off Namirembe road in Kampala where a perimeter wall collapsed killing six street children and injuring 2 others.

The Authority’s spokesperson Peter Kaujju suspects the old building could have resulted into the collapsing of its perimeter wall.

He adds that they are currently working to find out whether the contractors of the building were approved at the beginning of the construction.

Earlier police said that the wall which collapsed overnight could have been caused by yesterday’s heavy down pour.