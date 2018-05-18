KCCA to be scrapped from Ministry of Agriculture budget beneficiaries

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The parliamentary committee on agriculture has recommended scraping of KCCA from the list of authorities benefiting from budget of the agriculture ministry.

The report of the committee on agriculture, on the ministerial policy statement for the financial year 2018-2019 showed that in this financial year 6.65 bilions have been allocated to KCCA , but past experience has shown mismanagement and diversion.

The committee chairperson Migadde Robert noted that in the financial year 2017-2018 money allocated to KCC to boost agriculture were diverted to purchase USAFI market.

Now the committee is recommending that shillings 6.6 billion be re-allocated to critical needs of the Agricultural Sector other than KCCA