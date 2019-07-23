KCCA reveals plans to build a modern market in kitintale

By Prossy kisakye.

Kampala capital city authority has embarked on the process of the construction of a modern market in kitintale a Kampala suburb.

This follows lord mayor’s visit to kitintale market last week and received very many grievances of the traders among which there living in fear following a tycoon identified as David Wasswa the owner of the land giving them a notice to vacate the premises.

Lukwago said that now kcca has begun on preparations to build a modern market in kitintale on kcca’s land to the save the vendors.

He explained that this will be done in phases and it will be completed in two years.

Lukwago added that they negotiated with the owner of the land to give the traders some time.