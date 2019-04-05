KCCA needs over 748 billion to rehabilitate the drainage channels

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The Kampala Capital City Authority needs over 788 billion shillings to rehabilitate the major drainage channels in the city which have continuously caused floodings and loss of live in Kampala.

Presenting the social-economic survey and environmental impact assessment in Kampala,the deputy director engineering and technical services in charge of drainage Dr James Semuwamba says that the authority has listed down priority channels that need to be maintained immediately in terms of widening the channels to enable easy flowing of water.

According to the list Lubigi channel Nakivubo channel, Kinawataka ,kansanga and Kansanga are the top five channels that need urgent priority since they have claimed many lives of city dwellers due to flooding, disrupted traffic and greatly impacted on environment.

He however says that they need over 748 billion shillings to maintain the planned major 10 channels in the Kampala to cover both the capital cost and land acquisitions