KCCA meet KMP police to plan for the city Disaster Risk and Recovery Response

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Kampala city council Authority has agreed to work with Kampala metropolitan police in implementation of Disaster Risk and Recovery Response Plan through use of 999 patrol command centers

In a meeting held between the new Kampala metropolitan police commandant Moses Kafeero and the KCCA executive director Jenifer Musisi,these are to hold regular meetings to discuss security in Kampala, set up more organized joint traffic management systems aimed at increasing efficiency, and reduce traffic jam.

The commandant pledged to support KCCA in investigating and checking on illegal constructions that result in collapsing of buildings.

On her part the executive director Jenifer Musisi called for joint synergies and coordination in the utilization of equipment like ambulances and recovery vehicles.