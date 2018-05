By Ssebuliba Samuel.

KCCA is seeking 800 million shillings in next financial budget to organize the boda boda industry.

This has been revealed as KCCA was presenting its ministerial policy statement before the committee on presidential affairs chaired by Adjuman woman mp Jessica Ababiku.

The minister of state for Kampala Benny Namugwanya says that there is cabinet memo on boda boda and they would like to come up with a system to manage them so that they can begin paying fees.