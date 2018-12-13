KCCA issues guidelines to churches,entertainers and motorists

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kampala Capital City Authority has issued guidelines to churches,entertainers and motorists operating in the city ahead of the Christmas seasons.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya has said that noise pollution from bars and churches should be minimized to ensure that they do not disturb the peace of other city dwellers.

She advises those planning outdoor prayers should first seek permission from the National Environment Management Authority and KCCA, warning that any noise beyond permitted levels will not be tolerated in the city.

Kamya also warns motorists against parking along the Kampala streets but make use of the designated parking areas for peaceful celebrations and safety of their vehicles.