Kcca issues guidelines regarding noise pollution in the city

By Prossy kisakye.

Kampala capital city authority has listed guidelines to be followed by bars, churches, and cinema halls to avoid noise pollution in the city.

According to the new guidelines no one will be allowed to exceed volume 75 decibels in busy places from 6am to 10pm with volumes to be kept at 50 decibels from 10pm to 6am.

In residential places and recreation centers noise should not exceed 60 decibels during day and 40 at night.

Head of the Authority’s team dealing with noise pollution peter Ssetenda has warned that any one who fails to adhere to the new guidelines will face the law.