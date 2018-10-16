KCCA ED Musisi tenders in her resignation

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The executive director for Kampala capital city authority Jennifer Musisi has tendered in her resignation.

In a letter dated 15th October addressed to the appointing authority, Musisi showed her plan to relinquish this post by 15th December.

She cited lack of political support, inadequate funding and, inadequate permanent staff on account of budget limitations as some of the reasons for her decision.

In the letter,Musisi boasted of tremendous transformation of KCCA in all spheres including professionalism, revenue management, compliance with PPDA act and others.

She indicated that in the period between 2011 to 2018 , revenue collections have grown by 198% from 30 billion in 2011-2012 to 89.4 billion in 2016-2017 , although a decrease to 165% was registered in 2017- 2018.

The KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju confirmed the development and promised to give more details today.