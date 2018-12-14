KCCA ED Jennipher Musisi leaves office today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority executive director Jennipher Musisi leaves her office today following her resignation notice.

Musisi wrote to president Museveni informing him about her resignation effective today, December 15th.

Musisi in her resignation letter cited lack of political support and low funding among other reasons as the major factors that led to her resignation.

She also informed journalist’s earlier that she has achieved a number of things in the city ranging from infrastructure, healthy, education among others asserting that the authority will thrive even when she departs.

Meanwhile president Museveni has not yet announced the new person to replace Musisi.

