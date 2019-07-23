KCCA ED has rejected lukwago’s proposal

By Prossy Kisakye.

The acting executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority Eng. Andrew Kitaka has rejected the Lord Mayor’s proposal to reduce the amount of property rate tax from a blanket figure of 6%.

During today’s council meeting, Elias Lukwago proposed that the property rate tax be cut depending one’s ability to pay to ensure fairness.

Lukwago proposed that Landlords with properties that have rent-able value of between 5m-20m shillings be subjected to a 3% tax, those whose value is above Shs 20m 5% and those below 5 million be asked to pay a 0.1% tax instead of a blanket levy of 6%.

However, Kitaka says such a proposal is not practical.