KCCA ED cautions public against vandalizing property

By Damali Mukhaye.

The executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Jenipher Musisi has cautioned the public against vandalizing KCCA property.

Speaking while commissioning the new Bakuli-Nakulabye road, Musisi says that the people have been stealing street lights and road signs hence putting the authority in losses of replacing them with the new ones.

According to Musisi over 100 billion shillings has been used in the road upgrade project, which was funded by the World Bank under the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project