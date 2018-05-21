KCCA Director Physical Planning grilled in Land probe

By Ruth Anderah.

The commission of inquiry into land matters has accused the KCCA Physical Planners of acting with blind eye when plots are created in walk,drive ways by some individuals.

This stems from a complaint by one Beatrice Yiga Musisi in which she accuses business tycoon Humphrey Nzei of blocking her drive way on plot 2C Hanon close in Bugoloobi, through turning it into a personal plot.

According to Musisi,Nzei told her to pay for her way or sell the property.

Now the head of KCCA Physical Planning Moses Atwine first informed the Probe Team headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire that Nzei converted the property from its original approved plan, which is illegal.

Atwiine argued that the matter would also be challenged in Court by the complaint.

This prompted justice Bamugemereire to grill him, questioning why KCCA would refer the matter to Court which they could resolve.

It was against that the Probe Team has resolved to visit the locus, citing lawlessness by one party.