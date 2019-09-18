Kcca Deputy ED squeezed

By prossy kisakye.

The lord mayor of Kampala Elias Lukwago has pinned the deputy acting executive director of Kampala capital city authority Samuel Sserunkuma to explain why the authority re-appointed the kcca enforcement officers who were convicted for violating human rights.

This is after Lukwago getting information that there’s a group of enforcement officers who were imprisoned for torturing city street vendors and hawkers but upon their release they were re-employed and began mistreating people again.

In his defence in today’s council meeting, Sserunkuma refuted allegations that team that was convicted was recruited again.

He explained that they only re-employed those officers were found innocent and those who were proved guilty were never taken up.