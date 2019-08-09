KCCA commissions 1 billion worth light equipment’s

By Prossy kisakye.

Kampala capital city authority has commissioned light maintenance equipment’s purchased under the Uganda Road Fund worth 1 billion shillings.

The acting executive director of the Kampala capital city authority Eng. Andrew Kitaka has shown dissatisfaction towards land lords who constructed their houses in drainage channels that has become a problem in the city.

The equipment’s that have been bought include 5 jumper Compactors ,5 asphalt pavement cutters ,3 pedestrian rollers ,5 tractors with trailers and road marking machine that is expected in November and these will be deployed at the 5 different divisions in Kampala.

Kitaka has appealed to Ugandans to desist from open deification and the continued dumping of domestic garbage in the drainage channels.