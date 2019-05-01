KCCA Challenged On Garbage Collection

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been challenged to buy more garbage trucks and take over the role of garbage collection from contractors.

This comes after Parliament last week adopted a presidential affairs committee report on the ministerial policy statement for the financial year 2019/20 with an allocation of 140 billion shillings for garbage collection.

According to the Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi, majority of the companies that have been awarded with tenders to collect garbage in the city have failed to diligently do their work.

He argues that some companies even charge exorbitant garbage collection fees something that has even led to strikes by angry city traders and tenants.