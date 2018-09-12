KCCA cancels City Carnival

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority has cancelled the forthcoming city carnival which was slated for next month and have diverted the monies to the construction of city schools and health facilities.

Addressing journalists at city hall,the executive director of KCCA Jenipher Musisi, after consultations with sponsors, they decided that instead of utilizing the moneys on the carnival, they have decided to divert the money to renovations of city schools that are in sorrow state and health centers.

She says that they are going to use the 1.9 billion shillings they had collected to renovate the UPE schools in the city center and KCCA hospitals in all the four divisions.

She says that the money they had collected from traders is going to be refunded.

The carnival was slated to take place on the 5th of October