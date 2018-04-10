KCCA auctioning all impounded goods

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Kampala capital city authority has today started auctioning all goods it has been impounding around the city in the last six month.

This week long process is meant to dispose off all merchandise law enforcers have been collecting from illegal traders in city.

Speaking to kfm, Peter Kawujju the authority spokesperson said that all traders whose good were confiscated were given enough time to complain and some have redeemed their goods.

He said that all necessary procedure have been followed including advertising in several media outlets.