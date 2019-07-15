KCCA asked to create walkways for people to exercise.

By Damali Mukhaye.

The health minister in charge of General Duties Sarah Opendi has asked the Kampala capital city authority to create enough walkways in the city to enable city dwellers do physical exercises without interruption from motorists.

Speaking at the National second Physical Activity day at Kololo airstrip, Opendi said that whereas people in rural areas have enough space to exercise, their counter parts in the city center are always interrupted by motorists.

It is from this that she has asked the city authority to consider creating walkways for the city dwellers.