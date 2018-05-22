Kazoora sent to luzira for failing to pay off 53 million bank loan

Media personality David Kazoora aka J. Kazoora has been committed to spend six months at Luzira civil prison for failing to pay off a bank loan amounting to 53 million shillings.

Kazoora was arrested today at Lugogo by-pass by bailiffs from Tuskem Associates who have been trailing him for the past one year when he breached the payment schedule he made with the bank.

Kazoora took the loan from United Bank of Africa (UBA) in 2015.

Today deputy registrar in-charge of the Execution Division of the High court Deo Nzeyimana signed the committal warrant sending Kazoora off to civil prison and ordered UBA to pay a daily fee of 3000 shillings to cater for Kazoora’s meals.