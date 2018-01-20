Kazinda to lose all property

Former Principle Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister,Godfrey Kazinda is to lose all property he illegally acquired during his term of service according to the Inspector General of Government, Irene Mulyagonja.

The IGG has revealed the development to the parliamentary committee on Legal and parliamentary Affairs, where she had appeared to defend her budget for the next financial year.

Kazinda was found guilty and convicted by the Anti-corruption court for gross embezzlement and causing financial loss to the government.

She also says that among key milestones achieved in the current financial year,

has been the investigation of 2486 cases to logical conclusions, with at least government officials facing prosecution