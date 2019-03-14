Kazinda cleared of forging Pius Bigirimana’s signature

By Ruth Anderah.

Former principal accountant in the prime minister’s Geoffrey Kazinda has been cleared of forging Pius Bigirimana’s signature.

Three justices of court of Appeal ruled that Kazinda was wrongly convicted and erroneously served a 5 year jail term that was handed to him by the Anti-corruption court for forging the signature of his former Boss and permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana.

Three justices , Geoffrey Kiryabwire , Stephen Musota and Percy Tuhaise have overturned Kazinda’s conviction after faulting trial judge David Wangututsi of failing to properly evaluate the evidence adduced before him and erroneously found Kazinda guilty of abuse of office, forgery and being in unlawful possession of government stores .

However after fully serving the 5 years , the 3 justices have today concurred with Kazinda that police and prosecution did shoddy investigations that failed to prove that the cash withdraw forms and security papers bearing a forged signature of Bigirinana were indeed found at the home of Kazinda ‘s mother TeopistaNanfuka.

The judges added that by the time of Kazinda’s arrest on July 22rd 2012, he had not yet handed over office as Principal Accountant in the OPM and therefore it’s not surprising that he was found with the ministry’s documents at his residence.

However even though the justices ordered for Kazinda’s immediate release , he cannot leave prison because he is still serving another 5 year jail sentence handed to him by the Anti -corruption court for causing a 316 million shillings loss in forged fuel receipts to the OPM.

Kazinda has Also since appealed against the said sentence which still pending.