Kayihura speaks out on self-confessed city criminal SOBI

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Police Chief, Gen Kale Kayihura has asked the Public to disregard allegations that self-confessed city criminal Paddy Sserunjogi has been set free,

Sserunjogi, famously known as SOBI was arrested on Monday, following a joint security operation.

While appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs this afternoon, Kayihura has been tasked by Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi to explain circumstances under which Kivumbi was released.

However, Kayihura dismissed the allegations and further said that the Internal Security Organisation was handling the matter.