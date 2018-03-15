Kayihura hands over office to New IGP Ochola

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The outgoing inspector general Gen kale kayihura has officially handed over his office to his successor Martin Okoth Ochola.

While handing over to Ochola, Kayihura described the new team as a sign of confidence in his 12 year tenure as the police chief.

He said the decision by the president to appoint his deputy is enough evidence that their relationship was commendable.

Kayihura says much as he has made many achievements during his tenure, he also acknowledges the mistakes he made which were inevitable.

On his part the new inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola has appreciated his former boss Gen kale kayihura for leaving a lasting legacy that will always be remembered.