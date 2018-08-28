Kayihura granted bail, movement restricted unless permission is granted

By Ruth Anderah………………

Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has been granted bail by the General Court Martial in Makindye.

The general was last week charged with three counts relating to failure to protect war materials and aiding/abetting the kidnap of Rwandan Refugees.

Through his team of lawyers led by Peter Kabatsi, Kayihura says he is still a serving General of the UPDF, of advanced age of 62 years, a lawyer by profession and that he has a permanent home on Sekindi road in Makindye division.

In his affidavit supporting his bail application, Gen Kayihura says he has no known record of a criminal offense anywhere in the world until last Friday when he was charged with failure to protect war materials and aiding kidnap.

General Kayihura through his lawyer Peter Kabatsi further says his current medical condition needs external intervention having been in illegal detention for the at least 76 days.

Kayihura presented sureties to court among them was Maj. General Samuel Kavuma the deputy commandant of Land forces, Maj. General James Mugira who is the managing director of National Enterprises and his cousin the Entebbe municipality MP Rosemary Tumusiime

In his ruling the chairman of the court Gen Andrew Gutti granted Kayihura a non cash bond of shs 10M and his sureties to execute a non cash bond of shs 5M.

Gutti has also restricted Kayihura from travelling abroad and while here in Uganda, his movement is only restricted within Kampala and Wakiso unless permission is granted by court and the army leadership, since he is a serving soldier.The Gemeral is also required to report to the court every 1st Monday of every month.

His sureties were also warned that bail will be cancelled if any of the bail conditions were breached.

