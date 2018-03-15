Kayihura calls for more funding

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The outgoing Inspector general of police Gen kale kayihura has asked government to consider increasing police funding if the force is to maintain the legacy so far created.

While handing over his office to Okoth Ochola, Kayihura said despite the police budget shooting to 540Billion shillings from 86.4 billion shillings during his 12 year tenure it has since been reduced greatly affecting hence affecting police operations.

Kayihura says police is currently indebted to the tune of 120 billion shillings thus underscoring the need for government to prioritize police work for a stronger force.