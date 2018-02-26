Kayihura asked to clean police

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police has been asked to work on improving its image following the on gong wave of criminality.

This call followed continued violation of Human rights by police, spate of murders in different parts of the country and alleged corruption.

While addressing police council today at PoliceMarine Base in Kigo, the minister for internal affairs Gen JejjeOdong said that in the next quarter top officials need to strategize on how to clean its image.

He said that there is a lot of negative perception from police towards police, and that can be rectified by changing its approach towards people as well as eliminating criminals with in police.