Kawempe mayor rejects lord mayor’s directive on property rate tax.

By Prossy Kisakye.

The mayor of kawempe division Emmanuel serunjogi has rejected the lord mayor’s directive that land lords in kawempe division should present their queries to kcca evaluation court.

serunjogi SAYS that lukwago’s directive shows that he doesn’t care for the people because he couldn’t send the victims of unfair property rates to court before investigating the actual problem.

Yesterday Kcca called for A meeting between kawempe division land lords and local leaders to table their grievances concerning property rate tax.

They unanimously rejected the tax and asked KCCA to relax the tax on property.