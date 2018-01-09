Kaweesi murder suspects granted bail

By Ruth Anderah:

Three of late Felix Kaweesi’s murder suspects facing terror charges have been granted bail by Nakawa Court Grade one Magistrate Noah Sajjabi.

Umur Maganda, Ahmad Shaban Senfuka and Abdul Kaala were ordered to pay 2 million shillings cash before leaving court.

They were also ordered to report to their area District Police Commanders every second Friday of the month, who will submit to Court a report of their compliance and their sureties ordered to execute a bond of 500 million shillings not cash.

The trio is charged alongside two other suspects who were denied bail after failing to bring substantial sureties.

Evidence before Court shows that the group is charged with belonging or professing to belong to a terrorist organization ADF.

They are alleged to have committed the offence between 2006 and April 2017 at various places in Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Case has been adjourned to 23 January for mention as police investigations continue.