Kaweesi murder suspect released on bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Eight people accused of participating in the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi have been released on bail by International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The eight have been released by Justice Lydia Mugambe who also ordered them to sign a non cash bail of 150 million shillings and their sureties each bonded in the sum of 250million shillings not cash to ensure that they report to court for trial.

They also ordered to deposit all their travel and identification documents to court.

Justice Mugambe ruled that the eight presented substantial sureties and that it’s unlawful to continue detaining them in prison without trial.

They are suspected to have killed the former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa.

They are said to have conspired to shot dead the three deceased on the morning of March 17th 2017 at Kulambiro in Nakawa Division within Kampala City.

Related Stories………..

Seven Kaweesi murder suspects granted bail

Two kaweesi suspects stranded at Luzira prison