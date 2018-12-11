Katuntu responds to M7 on COSASE Probe

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises Abdu Katuntu has re-assured the public of transparency in the ongoing probe into Bank of Uganda.

The committee is probing the perceived illegal closure of commercial banks, characterized by hideous tendencies and collusion as reported by the auditor general.

However, President Yoweri Museveni said yesterday that the process in which the committee is conducting business is ugly, saying that a closed door probe would be more desirable.

But Katuntu, in his response this morning says that a closed door process would cause public speculation and that there is no call for worry in the path taken by the committee.