Katuntu defends their time extension

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Cosase current chairperson Abdu Katundu has defended the extension of their time in the committee leadership

IT follows recent clashes between the speaker and leader of opposition over the latter’s decision to give more time to the current leadership to complete the BOU probe report.

speaking at the resumption of the committee’s probe this morning, Katuntu dismissed claims that they contacted the speaker begging for an extension of their tenure

Katuntu says they only met the speaker to update her on the progress of the probe insisting that they are in office legally

The opposition chief whip Ibrahim SsemujjuNganda yesterday said the party had written to the speaker over the same.