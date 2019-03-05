Katuna border point not closed-Rwanda

By Moses Kyeyune



The Rwandan government has dismissed media reports that they have closed the Katuna border post as tension between the two countries escalates.

Speaking to journalists this morning in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, the government spokesperson also Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs minister Richard Sezi-bera, maintained that the country is only lifting the image of the one stop border point.

Sezibera added that the ongoing construction works that are expected to end in May 2019 have affected the traffic flow and as such other border points apart from Gatuna remain open to allow the movement of people and their goods.

He however says there have been instances where consignments of goods belonging to Rwandan operators transiting through have been blocked only to be released after weeks with no explanation.