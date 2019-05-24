Katikkiro travels to Washington for Buganda Bumu Convention

By Shamim Natebwa.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga away for a one week visit to Washington to attend the biannual Buganda Bumu North American Convention due in Washington DC from May 24 today Friday to may 27.

Katikkiro is leading a powerful delegation of Kingdom officials and royals arrived last night ( Thursday).

The Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC’ 19) in Washington DC to celebrate our culture diversity and heritage; to engage our YOUTH, discuss social and economic issues of our well-being here in the diaspora and back home in our Kingdom Buganda whilst experiencing America’s capital Washington DC.