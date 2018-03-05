Kasirye Gwanga and others promoted

President Museveni has promoted Kasirye Gwanga from the rank of brigadier to Major General.

He’s among the 1,384 officers and militants promoted to various ranks by the Commander in Chief.

Maj General Gwanga is also to retire this year, according to a statement from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson.

In the statement, the force’s spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said, the president on recommendation of the Commissions Board on March 3, 2018 also approved the promotion to different ranks of 1,384 officers and militants.

The most senior are:

1 Brig KasiryeGwanga to Maj Gen (to retire 2018)

2 Brig Steven Rwabantu to Maj Gen who is the Deputy General officer Commanding Reserves

3 Col Charles Wacha to Brig who is the Director Human Rights

4 Col Charles Byanyima to Brig who is the Commander Motorised Infantry Brigade

5 Col Henry Isoke to Brig (Deputy CMI) and others