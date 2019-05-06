Kasese MP asks M7 to assent to Wildlife Bill

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Museveni has been tasked to quickly sign the recently passed Wildlife Bill into law, to protect populations neighboring national parks and game reserves.

The call by Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza, comes as animals from the Queen Elizabeth National Park attack and kill people in neighboring settlements.

The recent incident involved an elephant which escaped from the park last week and killed two people who were tilling their gardens.

The MP is concerned that despite the bill having been passed by Parliament over 60 days ago, the president has not signed it.

The bill sets regulatory mechanisms to foster co-existence of humans and wildlife.