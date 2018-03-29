Kasaijja warns on IGG- Governor fights

By Paul Tajuba.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has weighed in the current fights between Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Mutebile and Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja, cautioning that fights could destabilize the economy.

Mr Kasaija, who spoke to Daily Monitor at the sidelines of a Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) gender responsive budgeting genesis function in Kampala, said the fights “are unnecessary” and instead recommended dialogue.

On February 7, Mr Mutebile made sweeping changes at BOU, with the reshuffle affecting eight Executive Directors, 13 directors, 24 assistants/deputy directors and four staff.

But Ms Justine Bagyenda, one of the sacked official and was executive director for commercial banks supervision refused to hand over office saying she had been illegally fired while aggrieved employees petitioned the IGG calling for a broad inquiry into Mr Mutebile’s management style at the bank.

The IGG responded by ordering that the changes be halted until investigations are concluded to determine whether they meet the minimum legal threshold.

But in a March 19 letter, Mr Mutebile hit back at Ms Mulyagonja, telling her that her “investigation is redundant” on grounds that her “presumption of bad faith as a basis to take over the Board’s role presupposes[that she has]already formed an opinion”

Mr Kasaija yesterday said such fights may affect external assistance that the country receives. He was however opportunist that the fights will come to an end after President Museveni met the two principals.