Kasaija defends funding to Agriculture

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The finance minister Matia Kasaija has hit back at all those attacking government for continuously under funding agriculture which is the back born of Uganda’s economy.

Officiating at the Annual Bankers Conference, Kasaija says it is not about the direct money that is allocated to the sector but rather supporting sectors that go hand in hand with agriculture.

Kasaija adds every time government pays attention to other sectors like improving ICT, building more roads, increasing access to electricity and water, they are doing it for the good of agriculture.

He however says government has also put in place a number of interventions to de risk the sector among them;

Much as government allocated 2.7% of the national budget to agriculture in this financial year, civil society organizations maintain that the funding is not enough and that it will fail government efforts towards poverty alleviation.