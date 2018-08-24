Karuma completion date further extended

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Karuma hydro power project will be completed in July 2019.

This was revealed by the energy minister Eng Irene Muloniduring a tour of the construction works by president Museveni yesterday.

The minister noted that progress now stands at 80 percent completion while that of the transmission line is at 42 percent.

The minister attributed the delayed completion to insufficient funds to carry out compensations associated with the implementation of the resettlement action plan.

The project was initially planned to be complete by December 2018.

The Government of Uganda contributed 15 percent as counterpart funding of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) cost, while the China Export and Import Bank is financing 85 percent.