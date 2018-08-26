Karamoja to be connected to Ethiopia

By Moses Ndhaye.

The government is yet to strike a deal to construct a road that connects Uganda to Ethiopia.

According to the minister for Karamojja affairs John Byabagambi the proposed road will be connected through Karamojja, Turkana land and then to Ethiopia.

He says next week he will hold a meeting with the Kenyan government officials to discuss joint funding modalitie since the two countries have already agreed to have the road constructed.

Byabagambi adds that if the plan is brought to fruition, the road will help improve trade relations between the two countries.