Kanye West – Vows He’s Done With Politics ‘I’ve been used’

By David Kugonza.

Kanye West says he’s been used by people to spread political messages and he’s now done with it.

Two weeks ago Ye had a controversial meeting at the White House with President Trump, days later he flew to Uganda with wife Kim Kadashian and daughter North West to finish up his delayed 9th studio album “Yandhi”, During hsi visit to Uganda he surprisingly visited President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe and pictures of him handing over a pair of his own Yeezy brand sneakers made rounds on social media and made news internationally.

Last night though Kanye distanced himself from politics firing off a series of tweets. He said, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

West’s tweets on Tuesday night also clarified his political beliefs, stressing he supports prison reform and “common-sense” gun laws.

Ye went on to thank his family and community for “supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.” He also expressed compassion for people seeking asylum and parents fighting to protect their children from violence and war.

Kanye’s latest tweets should come as a worry to Uganda’s State Tourism Minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi who just hours ago announced that the singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer West, will jet into the country in January for the tourism job.

According to the minister “On November 8 this year, we shall name Zari Hassan a tourism ambassador on a boat ride in Queen Elizabeth National Park. After that in January, Kanye West will come back to Uganda to take up a tourism ambassadorial role,” said Kiwanda in Kampala while launching the Tulambule Uganda Christmas Festive Campaign.

The campaign aims at ensuring that more Ugandans visit their country at highly discounted rates.