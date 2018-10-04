Kanungu bridge still pending

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ministry of works has asked people of Kanungu to wait a little longer for the re-construction of their road.

This issues was raised by the Kanungu woman Karungi Elizabeth member of parliament calling for immediate repair of a bridge joining Kanungu and Rukungiri district.

In response the state minister for works and transport Aggrey Baggiire said this 15 meters bridge was washed away beyond repair and thus need full overhaul.

He said that a team of engineers have been dispatched to study how best this bridge can be constructed and the cost.

He however said that this can be effected in the next financial year