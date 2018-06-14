Kamyuka sentenced for un-intentionally killing colleague over a woman at Guvnor

By Ruth Anderah.

High Court in Kampala has sentenced Ivan Kamyuka to three and eight months imprisonment after found him guilty of unintentionally killing his colleague John Aimbisibwe over a woman at Club Guvnor Industrial area in Kampala.

While sentencing him Justice Wilson Kwesiga noted that he had to hand down Kamyuka a sentence which is long enough to enable him reform and shorter than the 15 years asked by the prosecutor to allow him return to society as a useful citizen.

The judge also described his sentence as lenient because the deceased Ahimbisibwe partly contributed to his death by violently attacking Kamyuka’slover.

This morning Justice Kwesiga acquitted Kamyuka of murder and instead convicted him of manslaughter after establishing from the prosecution evidence adduced that the deceased Ahimbisibwe attacked him(Kamyuka) first and as well as provoked his lover who is also the lady at the Center of contention Nima Nyarwaka.

To exonerate Kamyuka of murder, justice Kwesiga has considered his defence evidence and that of his lover Nima Nyarwaka who testified that the deceased Ahimbisibwe was a violent man who had been even deported from Sweden due to his violence nature .

Ahimbisibwe died on the night of 2nd/August 2015 at Case Clinic due to excessive bleeding from a deep cot wound he sustained on the neck.

Related Stories………

Ivan Kamyuka granted bail