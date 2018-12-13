Kamya tells vendors off the streets ahead of Christmas

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of Kampala Betty Kamya has asked all the street vendor to vacant the streets of Kampala to pave way for shop vendors to conduct their business as Christmas season nears.

Addressing journalists at media centre, Kamya says that the city is awash with street vendors who have taken over the city, something that has led to traffic jam and pickpocketing in the city.

She says that the shop vendors who pay taxes have complained of making losses due to street vendors yet this is a time they expect to sell their items.

She says that police and kcca enforcement officers are on standby to ensure that they enforce the law adding that kcca o yet to make designated areas for vendors.