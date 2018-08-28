Kamya moves to bury hatchet with Lukwago

BY AMOS NGWOMOYA.

The Kampala Minister, Beti Kamya has directed the Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago to resume council meetings, which she had previously suspended.

The minister’s suspension of council meetings was hinged on the fact that some of them were being convened ‘out of order’, a decision which city leaders strongly protested, accusing her of frustrating them.

In a letter dated August 10,Kamya has asked the Lord Mayor to convene an Authority meeting to implement the resolutions of the harmonization meeting which was held on July 24 to enable the city leaders and the KCCA’s technical team bury the hatchet.

Last month’s meeting was triggered by a protracted power struggle between City Hall’s political wing headed by the Lord Mayor and the technical team headed by the executive director, Jennifer Musisi.

The meeting, which was convened by the Minister, Kamya, resolved to end the standoff and embark on strategic plans to propel Kampala forward.

Lukwago has confirmed receipt of the minister’s letter but says he will first study it before he responds.