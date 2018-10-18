Kamya appeals to Lukwago

Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister for kampala Betty Kamya has called on the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to be calm and desist from causing unnecessary tension and insecurity at city hall.

This follows statements made by the Lord mayor following news of the planned resignation of the city Executive Director Jeniffer Musisi.

Addressing journalists at media centre Kamya said KCCA is governed by law and not an individual, allaying fears of job insecurity at city hall.

She says such insecurity undermines service delivery, urging staff to continue working normally.

Kamya has also warned Vendors and Hawkers against getting back onto the city streets.

It follows the return of some vendors days after a notice of resignation by the city executive director Jennifer Musisi appeared in the media.

She emphasized that no one will be allowed to operate in the city outside the law

Musisi wrote a notice of resignation to the president effective 15th December 2018.